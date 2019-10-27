CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews from the Clarksville Department of Electricity (CDE) Lightband and the Clarksville Street Department are hard at work Sunday cleaning up after strong storms hit the area Saturday.
According to a release, crews are busy clearing streets of trees and debris and are also working to restore power. On Sunday at 3 p.m. CDE reported 19,000 customers were without power. Crews continue to work non-stop, replacing damaged poles and systems. Crews from Murfreesboro, Lenoir City, Gallatin, Tullahoma and Huntsville, AL, have also headed on up to Clarksville to assist.
CDE General Manager Brian Taylor said Saturday's storm left 25 circuits open and 32,228 customers without power. Over 30 poles were downed or broken and lots of downed trees and limbs made getting to repair areas difficult.
CDE says some customers may be without power through Tuesday due to the extent of damages done to some power systems.
“It’s important to understand that the system sustained major damages, taking on 40 mph winds with gusts of 60-75 mph,” Taylor said. “CDE’s power restoration process begins with accessing damages at the substations, and getting all circuits operational. Then the focus turns to the distribution system, or primary lines. From there, we examine and repair the tap lines that feed all the neighborhoods.”
Clarksville Street Department Officials began work Saturday and overnight into Sunday to clear debris from roadways.
As of Sunday afternoon, officials were still urging drivers to use caution at traffic lights as some are inoperable due to power outages. Drivers are also reminded to come to a complete stop before proceeding through a broken traffic signal.
Madison Street has been reduced to one lane in each direction between Pageant Lane and 10th Street so new electric cables can be installed over the entire length of the three lane section of Madison Street.
CDE would like to offer some tips in dealing with power outages:
- Treat every downed line like it's hot or energized and stay clear.
- Report outages online at cdelightband.com; by phone at 931-648-8151 or text CDE to 85700
- Report sparks or arcing immediately by calling 911.
