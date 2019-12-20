CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A couple have been indicted on charges related to allegations of years of sexual abuse of two children.
Montgomery County Circuit Court records show that Christopher and Christy Monson were arrested Wednesday on charges ranging from rape of a child to coercion of a witness.
The indictment against Christopher Monson includes 33 counts of continued, repeated sexual abuse of two different children, starting ten years ago.
He is alleged to have assaulted a child for over six years, starting when that child was under the age of 13.
That initial period ended in 2015, but that victim was allegedly assaulted by him again, starting in January of 2019, into the early summer.
He is also accused of raping a second victim, two days in May of 2019.
The man’s wife, Christy Monson, is facing indictments alleging she knew of the child rape allegations against Christopher between January and June of 2019, but twice failed to report that abuse.
She also is accused of trying to influence a witness, and destroying available evidence related to the investigation into the allegations, sometime between June 2nd and July 31st of this year.
Both were arrested and will be arraigned January 13th of 2020.
Christopher Monson has 33 charges against him including multiple counts of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and others.
He has been released after arrest, on a $100,000 bond.
Christy Monson is being held on four charges, two counts of intentionally failing to report child sex abuse, one count of coercion of a witness, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Christy is also out, on a $20,000 bond.
