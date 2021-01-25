STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people from Clarksville were taken into custody after they led Stewart County deputies on a chase that ended in Montgomery County.
Officials with the sheriff's department said on Saturday around 10 a.m., a deputy tried to pull over a car speeding on Highway 79 near Indian Mound Road.
The car continued to speed away from the deputy and finally stopped after crossing in Montgomery County near Liverpool Road.
Sheriff officials identified the suspects as 29-year-old Destinee Tidwell and 42-year-old Lynn Edward Ramsey.
Once pulled over, officials say Tidwell and Ramsey tried to throw away needles and other drug paraphernalia under the deputy's vehicle.
Deputies performed a search of their vehicle and found 4 grams of methamphetamine, heroin laced with fentanyl, and prescription drugs.
The two were taken into custody and are facing charges including reckless driving and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
