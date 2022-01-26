CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – New York City Police announced Wednesday a Clarksville college student was indicted for selling 73 firearms to an undercover officer.
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said Shakor Rodriguez, 23, originally from the Bronx, who was attending Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN, has been indicted on hundreds of counts of Criminal Sale of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and related charges for trafficking 73 weapons and high-capacity magazines to the Bronx and Manhattan, where they were sold to an undercover NYPD officer.
Officials said according to the investigation by the NYPD Firearms Investigations Unit and the Bronx District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau, dubbed “Operation Overnight Express,” between July 2020 and Dec. 2021, in the Bronx and Manhattan.
Rodriguez allegedly sold an undercover officer 73 firearms, of which 59 were loaded, as well as over 40 high-capacity magazines including multiple “drum” magazines authorities said. The undercover paid typically between $1,000 and $1,500 per gun authorities said.
District Attorney Clark said, “The defendant allegedly brought these semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines up from the south, sometimes transporting them in a duffle bag by bus. Dozens of the firearms were loaded and four are considered assault weapons. The NYPD worked diligently to intercept these deadly weapons before they hit our streets.”
Officials said Rodriguez transported the guns in duffle bags and in some instances, traveled with them by bus.
Rodriguez was arraigned Jan. 24 on 79 counts including Criminal Sale of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Ammunition before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Albert Lorenzo.
The investigation is continuing into how he obtained the guns and where they were purchased.
