CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A four-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after running into the street chasing a ball and getting hit by a van.
According to Clarksville Police, there are conflicting statements regarding the crash and the investigation is in the early stages. Around 9:10 a.m. Thursday, the child was walking toward Summit Heights Court in the Summit Heights Housing complex when he dropped the ball which rolled under a van.
The child reportedly attempted to retrieve the ball from under the van when the 67-year-old driver of the van struck the child's head with the rear tire.
The boy was taken by Lifeflight to a Nashville hospital with head injuries, but was conscious and stable when transported from the scene.
