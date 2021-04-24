CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted by Montgomery County law enforcement for allegedly stealing multiple vehicles is in custody.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Sunday morning that Dustin Williams was in custody.
Williams was accused of taking a Jeep Grand Cherokee around 8:15 a.m. on North Hinton Road.
The car was later found near the 2700 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Williams was seen fleeing the area near Governor's Square Mall on foot just before 8 p.m. He was later scene in the Sango Road/Highway 41A South area in Chevy Camaro.
Authorities said the Camaro has been recovered.
Williams is expected to face charges of aggravated assault and carjacking from the morning incident. Other charges are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.