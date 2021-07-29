CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re a bride-to-be and a frontline worker, you can score a free wedding dress on Thursday or Friday.
This wedding dress giveaway is made possible by Brides Across America, who recently partnered with Wedding Belles in Clarksville.
COVID-19 frontline health workers, military and first responders are eligible to receive a free dress during the giveaway event.
Eligible brides-to-be can register for the giveaway event here.
After registering, a phone number will be sent to your provided email to set up an appointment time
