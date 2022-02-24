CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An auto dealer in Clarksville was charged Thursday with bank fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Officials said Andrew Oliver, 31, of Cadiz, KY, was charged with bank fraud resulting from a fraudulent scheme in which he obtained loans from several credit unions for the identical vehicles.
According to court documents, Oliver, the owner of First Choice Auto Sales in Clarksville, TN, and Aj’s Auto Sales in Hopkinsville, KY, was charged with criminal information with obtaining loans from several financial institutions on the same vehicles.
Wildasin said in a statement that the information alleges that Oliver inflated his income on loan application documents and omitted the fact that he had already obtained loans from other financial institutions regarding the same vehicle.
An example the court records highlight includes information alleging that Oliver obtained loans totaling $215,000 from three credit unions to purchase the same Cadillac and acquired loans totaling $340,000 from six credit unions for the purchase of a Ford F-450. The fraudulent loans caused a total loss to the credit unions of $368,585.52.
Wildsan went on to say that if Oliver is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison as well as a $1 million fine.
