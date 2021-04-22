Clarksville authorities searching for arsonists in Beech Street house fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A house fire in Clarksville is being investigated as an arson after people were captured on surveillance video igniting the flames.
Clarksville Fire Rescue says the cause of the fire appeared suspicious during an investigation. Crews were able to recover the surveillance video from an adjacent apartment building.
Officials says multiple individuals are being sought for the arson at the Beech Street home, that happened around 3 a.m. on April 15.
“We need the publics' assistance on this case,” Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Jobe Moore said. “This is a crime, and luckily, nobody was injured. We need to get these individuals off of the streets.”
If you have any helpful information for investigators call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Clarksville Fire says you could qualify for a $5,000 reward if you provide information that helps make an arrest.
