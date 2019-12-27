NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- CJ Beathard posted on Instagram for the first time since his brother was killed almost one week ago in Midtown Nashville.

The post was a tribute to his younger brother, as well as an invitation to the public to attend Clay's celebration of life on Saturday, December 28th, at Grace Chapel Church in Franklin.

CJ's caption read, in part: "...Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known. Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I."

Read More: