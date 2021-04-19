KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The family of the teenager shot and killed at a high school in Knoxville will be represented by well-known civil rights and personal injury lawyer.
Ben Crump took to Twitter on Monday, saying that he would be the attorney for the family of Anthony Thompson Jr. Thompson, the 17-year-old shot and killed in the bathroom of Austin-East High School.
One man is dead and a Knoxville Police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. A person has also been detained.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the bullet that struck a Knoxville police officer inside the school was not from the student’s gun, according to a news release on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the bullet that struck a Knoxville police officer inside Austin-East High School was not from the student’s gun, according to a news release on Wednesday.
The preliminary examination indicates the bullet that struck Adam Willson was not fired from Thompson’s handgun. Willson, a 20-year veteran of the police department who serves as the school resource officer, was released from the hospital on Monday.
Crump has represented the families of Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin. According to his Twitter account, he will "advocate for justice" for the Thompson family.
The mayor of Knoxville requested the release of video footage of a high school shooting that left one student dead and a police officer wounded. Still, a local prosecutor said Thursday she denied the request amid the ongoing investigation.
The mayor of the east Tennessee city of Knoxville requested the release of video footage of a high school shooting that left one student dead …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.