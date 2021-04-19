KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The family of the teenager shot and killed at a high school in Knoxville will be represented by well-known civil rights and personal injury lawyer.

Ben Crump took to Twitter on Monday, saying that he would be the attorney for the family of Anthony Thompson Jr. Thompson, the 17-year-old shot and killed in the bathroom of Austin-East High School.

Student gunman killed, police officer injured at Knoxville school shooting One man is dead and a Knoxville Police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon. A person has also been detained.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the bullet that struck a Knoxville police officer inside the school was not from the student’s gun, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Ben Crump statement "Once again, when a Black person is killed, in this case a Black child, the police quickly shape a narrative to justify the death. The world was told that Anthony shot an officer and that's why police fatally shot him. Then, the facts revealed the only shots fired were by law enforcement and the injured police officer may have been struck by his own bullet or another officer's bullet."

TBI: Bullet that struck Knoxville officer wasn’t from student’s gun The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the bullet that struck a Knoxville police officer inside Austin-East High School was not from the student’s gun, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The preliminary examination indicates the bullet that struck Adam Willson was not fired from Thompson’s handgun. Willson, a 20-year veteran of the police department who serves as the school resource officer, was released from the hospital on Monday.

Crump has represented the families of Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin. According to his Twitter account, he will "advocate for justice" for the Thompson family.

Ben Crump Statement Part 2 "Why are Black lives treated as disposable by police in case after case? It's shocking to me that when suspects are white, even shooters who took multiple lives like Kyle Rittenhouse and Nikolas Crus, police manage to take them into custody alive. But when a suspect is a person of color, there is no attempt to de-escalate the situation. Police shoot first and ask questions later, time after time, because Black lives are afforded less value. We will seek answers and justice for Anthony's family."

The mayor of Knoxville requested the release of video footage of a high school shooting that left one student dead and a police officer wounded. Still, a local prosecutor said Thursday she denied the request amid the ongoing investigation.