MURFREESBORO, Tn. (WSMV) - Widely known civil rights attorney Ben Crump is calling on federal authorities to investigate Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman, accusing him of racially profiling businesses. Crump, whose represented the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake, wants the Department of Justice to open a pattern and practice investigation into Zimmerman.
Crump claims Zimmerman is not allowing Tennessee Bonding Company to acquire his client, Free At Last Bail Bonding, for reasons he believes are racially motivated. "This isn't right. Enough is enough, is anybody going to say that this is unfair, that this is un-American," Crump said at a news conference in Rutherford County Tuesday. "We’re businessmen, we’re not asking for anything special, we’re just asking to be able to conduct business like any other citizen.”
News 4 received a response from Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones, who wrote:
"The purchase of Free At Last Bonding by Tennessee Bonding and their subsequent application to do business in this jurisdiction is a matter that is still pending in court. For that reason, my office is unable to comment on the matter at this time."
Mario Hambrick, co-founder of Free At Last Bail Bonding, alleges Zimmerman contacted his insurance company to try and hurt his reputation. Hambrick also claims he and his partner were called 'thugs' and 'punks' by Zimmerman.
Zimmerman, in a phone call with News 4, denied that claim.
News 4 obtained a court document from September, detailing the state's objection to allow Tennessee Bonding Company to purchase Free At Last Bail Bonding in the 16th Judicial District.
While the sale went final in other Tennessee counties, Zimmerman, according to the document, opposes the acquisition because, "Tennessee Bonding Company is not a trustworthy or reliable company," the document reads.
In that same document, signed by Zimmerman, he writes "The proposed new owner, Tennessee Bonding Company, is currently suspended from writing bonds in the 10th Judicial District based on misconduct and this petition should not be considered until such time as Tennessee Bonding Company is in good standing."
Crump, alongside the owners of both Free At Last Bail Bonding and Tennessee Bonding Company, said Tuesday the men are exemplary businessmen, doing business across the state.
Tennessee Bonding company has a hearing in front of the 16th Judicial Circuit Judges Friday at 1 a.m.
