RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) – The Russellville Police Department is investigating a car theft at Maple Grove Cemetery on Wednesday.

Officials said that RPD received a complaint at the Maple Grove Cemetery regarding a vehicle being stolen.

Officials are looking for a white 2005 Chevrolet 1500, regular cab long bed with a toolbox overnight. Authorities said the City of Russellville owns the truck.

The truck is also described as having a City of Russellville decal on both the driver and passenger door. Officer said the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Nashville Road toward Tennessee.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Russellville Police Department at (270)726-7669.

