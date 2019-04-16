NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley officially opened a new dog park and public soccer fields on the grounds of The Fairgrounds Nashville.
The city held a ceremony at the park on Tuesday.
The new expo buildings are on schedule for completion in July.
There will be three buildings totaling 130,000 square feet.
This is where the flea market and other ex the new Major League Soccer make room for the new Major League Soccer stadium.
