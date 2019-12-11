NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – City leaders are breathing a sigh of relief after learning the State Comptroller will not take over Metro Nashville’s finances.
In a letter Wednesday from city Finance Director Kevin Crumbo, the city laid out a plan to fill a $41 million budget hole in the 2020 budget.
Crumbo detailed a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) that addressed three main concerns from the state: creating a structurally balanced budget, improved cash management policies and sufficient audits.
The letter was accepted and supported by the State Comptroller, with a reply saying “we understand the challenges that you face and we recognize the substantial progress that Metro’s finance staff and budget committee have accomplished in this short period of time.”
The news was immediately brought to the Budget & Finance Committee in a specially called meeting Wednesday afternoon.
In the meeting, Mayor John Cooper and Crumbo detailed the changes they were making to fill the $41 million hold.
Metro expects $33.9 as part of new plans for recurring revenue and savings. That includes a $12.6 million payment from Music City Center in lieu of taxes. The plan also includes $10 million from Water Services – in which rate increases will be part.
A remaining $7.6 million will come from two newly announced sources: a 10 percent cut to Metro Departments – estimated at $2.6 million and $5 million from a grant fund meant for affordable housing.
"Now that we are where we are, some painful cut is required,” said Bob Mendes, At-Large Council Member.
The budget problem is only approved through fiscal year 2020. The state acknowledges there is still much work to be done to repair the future.
“Tough decisions will need to be made to ensure Metro is financially strong and healthy,” reads the letter from Justin Wilson, Comptroller of the Treasury.
"We painted ourselves in a corner where we have to cut something -- it could've been jobs, it could've been essential services. It turns out the mayor has chosen to hold back about half of the affordable housing funding -- hoping the money comes in later in the fiscal year."
The next budget by Metro Nashville is due June 1st for fiscal year 2021.
"This is the real shame of the city not having the political will to have a balanced budget,” says Mendes.
