The Metro Legal Department provided a map and description of the property to be declared surplus at The Fairgrounds Nashville to Metro Council members on Friday.

The News4 I-Team reported last week the Metro Fair Board voted to declare part of the property surplus so it could be leased for the Major League Soccer stadium and 10 acres of mixed-use development.

News4 asked what portion of property was being declared surplus. The exhibit included in the motion was a blank page.

The Legal Department promised Council members a map and description of the property at a later time.

