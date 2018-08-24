The Metro Legal Department provided a map and description of the property to be declared surplus at The Fairgrounds Nashville to Metro Council members on Friday.

+10 Planning for stadium at Fairgrounds began prior to public's knowledge The train bringing professional soccer to The Fairgrounds Nashville has been heading down the tracks far longer than the public knew, but the public didn’t hear it coming.

The News4 I-Team reported last week the Metro Fair Board voted to declare part of the property surplus so it could be leased for the Major League Soccer stadium and 10 acres of mixed-use development.

+2 Questions surround decision to declare Fairgrounds property as ‘surplus’ The News 4 I-Team is digging into a deal that gives up part of one of the largest pieces of public property in Nashville – the fairgrounds.

News4 asked what portion of property was being declared surplus. The exhibit included in the motion was a blank page.

The Legal Department promised Council members a map and description of the property at a later time.

