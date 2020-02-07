When flames burst from a four car crash, two men came running. There was someone trapped inside, and they had to try to save that person's life.
Last December, the four car crash hit Warfield Boulevard in Clarksville. An 82-year-old woman was inside one of those cars as the flames formed.
A man who's worked as a paramedic and a fire fighter ran over. He smashed the window with a tire iron and jumped inside with the 82-year-old woman. That man was Sergio Carrillo.
"I said, 'ma'am. Are you okay? We need to go. Your car is on fire,'" said Carrillo. "I look up, and it's red all around me, and I see flames are all around me. You can't see daylight anymore. We literally only have a couple seconds. I start yelling, 'c'mon. Let's go!'"
Carrillo moved the woman to the passenger seat when a second man, an Army veteran, ran over to help. It was Dee Brinkley.
"I just pulled as hard as I could, and by God's grace, I was able to pull her out," said Brinkley.
"We laid her on the sidewalk there," said Carrillo.
"A minute later that car started exploding," said Brinkley.
From the wreck, the woman had 13 broken ribs, a broken nose and cheek bones broken.
She said because of two men, she's here now.
"Well, they gave me my life," said Ingeborg Johnson. "They are a very, very special two people."
The city of Clarksville has just recognized Carrillo and Brinkley at a city council meeting. Johnson said she's ready to have them over for one of her famous German dinners.
"Oh, they talk about the schnitzel," she smiled. "I gotta make a schnitzel."
"They were going to give their life for me, some old woman they didn't even know," she continued. "They had the inner desire to do that and that comes from God."
