The last weekend of April is expected to draw more than 150,000 people to downtown Nashville.
The NFL Draft will be held on Broadway April 25-27. The Music City Marathon will also be held on Saturday, July 27 along with a Jimmy Buffett concert and possibly a Nashville Predators playoff game during the weekend.
Two years ago when the Predators played for the Stanley Cup against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the CMA Music Fest, downtown was packed.
On Saturday, officials are merging the fan experience for the Music City Marathon with the NFL Draft party.
“They’re opening early so the runners can go in, have a drink, listen to music and then do some of the fun games,” said Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
The Convention & Visitors Corp. said volunteers are needed to work those games and the NFL stage for live performances during the weekend. Volunteers can choose between shifts of four, six or eight hours and receive a free T-shirt, hat, parking and meal.
“We only need about 135 more volunteers,” said Ivey.
With so many events at the same time, how will Nashville handle crowd control?
Ivey said the CVC is partnering with Metro Police, which will help with road closures and security.
“They’ve been working on it for months,” said Ivey.
The first of the road closures for the NFL Draft will be First Avenue on Friday between Demonbreun and Church Street. Broadway will also be closed between First and Second avenues. The streets will be closed through May 5.
On April 15, Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Lane, Victory Lane from Titans Way to South Second Street and First Street between Victory Avenue and South Section Street, will be closed through May 5.
On April 17, only delivery lanes will be open on Broadway near Fifth Avenue until May 1 for network set builds.
Broadway between Fifth and Sixth avenues will be closed at 9 p.m. on April 19 until 5 a.m. on April 22.
On April 22, Broadway between Second and Fifth avenues will be closed through April 29. There will be delivery lanes open until April 24. First Avenue South between Demonbreun and Korean Veterans Boulevard will also be closed.
Beginning April 24 Demonbreun will be closed between First and Fourth avenues, Third Avenue North will be closed from Demonbreun to Commerce Street and Bank Street will be closed between First and Second avenues through April 27.
On April 24, Second Street will be from Russell Street to Korean Veterans Boulevard through April 28.
Second Avenue between Demonbreun and Commerce, Broadway from Second to Fifth avenues, eastbound lanes of Commerce between Second and Fourth avenues North will be closed April 24 until 5 a.m. on April 29.
