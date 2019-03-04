Builders say a city ordinance is making corner lots really unappealing. It's an unforeseen problem the city is trying to fix.
"You're going to be looking at sidewalks to nowhere for I think many many many years," said home builder Jeff Esepp.
Sidewalks to nowhere, they're on almost every street in The Nations, you usually find them outside of the newest homes.
"In order to get the house built, it's part of the process and builders have to pay the price for it," said Esepp.
The ordinance requires a new sidewalk outside of every new single-family home or duplex in the city, but the ordinance isn't working quite the way the city expected.
"I think the unintended consequence none of us could have seen is that corner lots became unbuildable," said District 20 Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts.
Estepp said building sidewalks around a corner lot costs nearly four times as much, so builders avoid them.
"We are working currently on legislation that will change that, where they'll only have to one side instead of both," said Roberts.
Even so, the gaps left in front of houses built before the ordinance was passed will remain until the city fills them.
"Probably not in your or my lifetime, I don't see it happening," said Estepp.
Builders can opt to pay into an in-lieu fund instead of install the sidewalk, but it's slightly more expensive.
