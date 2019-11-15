Before you get into your next rideshare, you'll want to see what News4 investigates has learned.
We started looking into how drivers are screened after a series of troubling encounters here. Consumer investigator Lindsay Bramson found out what you need to know.
In May of 2018, Laura Moore claims she was assaulted by an Uber driver and hit with a metal shank.1 month later, an Uber driver is accused of hitting a passenger with a baseball bat in Memphis.
Those are just two reasons why rideshare users want to know who are the men and women behind the wheel?
“We have no relationship with the driver whatsoever, so you don't know who that person is,” said one passenger waiting for her Uber in town from Indiana.
Some cities like Portland, Oregon conduct secondary background checks.
Documents obtained by our NBC station in Portland reveal 168 cases in which city inspectors either suspended or revoked drivers permits.
The reason? Their criminal or driving history should have prevented them from becoming a driver in the first place.
“I think the more background check and scrutiny the better,” said another passenger.
But News4 Investigates has learned that double check isn't happening in Nashville.
Bramson asked Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell, "Right now the city doesn't get data from ridesharing companies. That is correct. Do you wish you could get that? Absolutely,” said O’Connell.
Tennessee law prevents anyone from accessing drivers' records who work for private companies.
“Sitting here today I couldn't offer a single Nashvillian a promise that Nashville will be doing better on this soon because we can't,” said O’Connell.
So, if ridesharing drivers with criminal pasts were driving in Portland, how do we know it isn't happening here?
Uber says they re-run criminal and motor vehicle checks each year. A spokesperson tells News4 Investigates it receives notifications through new technology if a driver is involved in a new offense.
And according to Lyft, it uses similar technology that is constantly monitoring criminal and driving histories.
Any driver who does not pass both the annual and continuous screenings is not allowed to drive for Lyft.
Bramson asked an Uber driver, “How does somebody you're driving know you're not a criminal? I don't know how they would know,” said the driver.
He says people just have to trust the system.
“Just knowing there is a secondary background in line basically for whoever you're getting in the car with would make everyone feel better,” said Jamie Gonzales who is visiting Nashville with her family.
An extra step you can take to keep yourself safe is text someone you know to let them know when you're in an uber. Tell them where you're going and when you get home.
You can also push the 911 button on the uber app in case of an emergency.
