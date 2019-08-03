MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro website was hacked Saturday and was claimed to be done so by "Iranian Hackers".
The website's link to pay for water services was linked to a page that said "Hacked By Iranian Hackers".
The page shows a black background, the Iranian flag and a mask typically worn by members of the group called "Anonymous".
Further down, the page reads "We are always closer to you. Your identity is known to us. Your information is for us ;) take care."
It is currently unclear who the hacker or hackers really are.
The City of Murfreesboro has not yet addressed the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.