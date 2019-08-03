Murfreesboro Water Hacked

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro website was hacked Saturday and was claimed to be done so by "Iranian Hackers". 

The website's link to pay for water services was linked to a page that said "Hacked By Iranian Hackers".

The page shows a black background, the Iranian flag and a mask typically worn by members of the group called "Anonymous". 

Further down, the page reads "We are always closer to you. Your identity is known to us. Your information is for us ;) take care."

It is currently unclear who the hacker or hackers really are. 

The City of Murfreesboro has not yet addressed the issue. 

