MT. JULIET (WSMV) - The City of Mt. Juliet officials confirm one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
A post on the city's Facebook page says the employee who tested positive is now at home, self-isolating. That person reportedly last worked on Friday, March 27th.
"To ensure we continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus, I have instructed the majority of City Hall staff not to report to City Hall until Monday, April 13th," stated City Manager Kenny Martin.
Officials say all essential operations will continue, but the community should be aware that there may be some disruption in other processes. The following departments are affected:
- Finance
- City Beautification
- Planning & Zoning
- Building Codes (excluding inspectors)
- Human Resources
"Our staff, across all departments, took COVID-19 precautions very early in this journey, but the spread is wide, and this is an example that anyone can be infected. Everyone needs to do their part and stay home if at all possible," said Martin.
City Hall was professionally cleaned and deeply sanitized following the confirmed case.
