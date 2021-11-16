LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) – The city of La Vergne will pay its respects to a veteran police officer who died suddenly on Friday.

The La Vergne Police Department will be remembering Detective Lieutenant Kevin Stolinsky on Tuesday in a ceremony that will head down Murfreesboro Road, passing in front of police headquarters and city hall.

Stolinsky’s police vehicle will also be parked in front of police headquarters with a blue loin cloth draped over the hood starting today. Community members are encouraged to visit his vehicle and pay their respects to the longtime officer.

Detective Lieutenant Stolinsky passed away unexpectedly last Friday while on duty. The La Vergne Police department said it was a medical incident.

The department is requesting donations be made to the Kevin Stolinsky Memorial Fund at any First Horizon Bank location, in lieu of flowers.

Donations can also be accepted at La Vergne Police Department at the Records Division during normal business hours, and all proceeds donated will be forwarded to charities that he passionately supported.