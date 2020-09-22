MAP - FRANKLIN, TN

FRANKLING, TENN. (WSMV) - Money Magazine has listed the City of Franklin, Tennessee as one of the top places to live not only in the state, but in the U.S. 

In the past 10 years, Franklin has seen a growth of 44% in jobs, matched by an increase of 33% increase in the population.

Money Magazine also points out that healthcare and manufacturing companies have been locating themselves in the Franklin city limits.

The average household income in Franklin, according to the magazine, is roughly $110,000 with the median price of a home averaging around $495,000.

Williamson County Schools are also credited for bringing families this way, ranking 7th best in the state of Tennessee, according to US News.

Franklin currently has a population of 84,000.

