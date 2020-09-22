FRANKLING, TENN. (WSMV) - Money Magazine has listed the City of Franklin, Tennessee as one of the top places to live not only in the state, but in the U.S.
In the past 10 years, Franklin has seen a growth of 44% in jobs, matched by an increase of 33% increase in the population.
Money Magazine also points out that healthcare and manufacturing companies have been locating themselves in the Franklin city limits.
The average household income in Franklin, according to the magazine, is roughly $110,000 with the median price of a home averaging around $495,000.
Williamson County Schools are also credited for bringing families this way, ranking 7th best in the state of Tennessee, according to US News.
Franklin currently has a population of 84,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.