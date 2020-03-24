FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore issued a “Stay at Home Order” on Tuesday following the Declaration of Emergency issued last Friday.
The executive order is effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and is in effect for seven days, subject to renewal and/or modification.
Residents throughout the City of Franklin are required to stay home when possible and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people for non-essential purposes.
Citizens will be allowed to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members including pets, obtain supplies, engage in outdoor activity with physical distancing, work to provide essential products or at an essential business.
People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence to the extent possible except as necessary to seek medical care.
To support small business the City will allow brick and mortar businesses to provide curbside services similar to restaurant establishments. By eliminating a gathering location inside their respective stores, these businesses are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus while still serving their customers which allows them to retain their employees.
“While this is a difficult and uncertain time, the only way to stop the spread and save lives is to take strong action now. Williamson County currently has the second highest number of cases in the State of Tennessee. The safety and health of our community are the City’s top priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” said Moore in a news release.
This new public health measure is an extension of actions the city has already taken based on the guidance of public health experts to reduce public gatherings and contact. The order will further protect Franklin residents, reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19, and support “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus disease across Franklin and surrounding Williamson County.
Stay informed using reliable information, www.franklintn.gov/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information. If citizens have questions or concerns please email cityoffranklin@franklintn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.