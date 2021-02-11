CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The city of Clarksville is prepared for inclement winter weather this morning.
The city says they've fitted 24 dump trucks with salt boxes and say they have around 11,000 tons of salt on hand and ready to use.
The trucks will first focus on city roads and hilly areas before moving to residential streets.
The Clarksville Street Department reported at 5:15 this morning that streets were wet, but no significant ice had accumulated.
Crews are continuing to monitor the conditions and are ready to spread more salt as conditions demand.
ICE is likely to develop tonight & tomorrow. VIOLET counties: could have heavy ice build up with treacherous roads & power outagesPURPLE counties: light ice build up is possibleWatch @WSMV for the latest on this storm's impacts to your area. pic.twitter.com/hbvr9pwqM5— Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) February 10, 2021
Clarksville city government offices will open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
City public safety and utility departments will operate as usual and essential city services will continue.
The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for the area until 6 p.m. Thursday. City officials say they will continue to monitor the weather conditions.
