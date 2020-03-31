BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - An employee of the City of Brentwood has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.
The city was notified on Monday the employee of the Planning and Codes Department had tested positive. The employee was last at work at City Hall on Tuesday, March 24.
"Given the nature of our building layout and the shared use of equipment and facilities, all non-essential personnel in the Planning and Codes, Finance, Human Resources, Police Records and Administration Departments were sent home to self-quarantine through Tuesday, April 7, which would be the 14th day since the employee was last at work," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a news release.
Essential personnel in Information Technology and Public Safety will remain at work.
Bednar said the employee is at home self-isolating and under the care of a physician.
A professional cleaning team thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the offices, workstations and the City Hall building.
The change will impact the Planning and Codes Department in terms of some operations. Several processes can be completed online, such as submitting plans and permit applications. A full list of others services is available online enforcement-section.
"Many of our employees have been set up to work remotely and as long as our Codes Inspectors are not symptomatic, they will continue to conduct field inspections by appointment only," said Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson in a news release. "Inspectors will ask residents to maintain a social distance of a minimum of six feet during all inspections. We have already altered our onsite inspection protocols to eliminate personal interactions with contractors while on a job site.
Following Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 22, all playground structures in Brentwood city parks will be closed on Tuesday. In addition, all volleyball nets have been removed due to large crowds previously congregating. All Brentwood parks will now close at dusk, around 7 p.m., each day.
