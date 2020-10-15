NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - City leaders are responding after a large Christian concert drew thousands of people, many without masks, to downtown Nashville this weekend.

At Thursday's weekly Metro Coronavirus news conference, police explained how they handled a gathering in Public Square in downtown Nashville on Sunday.

Thousands attend event outside Metro Courthouse Metro health officials are investigating a large religious gathering held outside the Metro Courthouse this weekend.

The large religious event was held without any permits or without any notice officially to the Metro Police Department.

However, Metro Police explained they did know about the event in advance. Acting Chief John Drake said the department knew about it from a Facebook post. Their threat assessment team decided it was no real reason for concern.

Drake said after the police department got a lot of calls, the on-duty sergeant drove by and saw that it was not disorderly, but made the decision not to notify command staff.

Metro determining if religious event broke rules NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department continues to investigate a large religiou…

This event comes as Mayor John Cooper said Nashville's COVID-19 numbers are on the increase. Cooper added the city will stay in Phase 3 and will not enact more restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings.

When asked if police would do anything differently, Drake said at least they could have enforced a mask ordinance and encourage social distancing. News 4 also learned many of the people here were believed to have come from out of town following the musician worship leader from other cities.