NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County said improving the tornado siren system is long overdue.
Back in February, the tornado sirens went off, sounding for nearly 20 minutes after the tornado warning was cancelled.
The tornado sirens are designed to sound when there is a warning anywhere in the county, but the city is working to change that.
The city wants to tweak the warning system so that areas only in a warned area will hear the sirens.
For example, if there is a tornado warning issued for parts of Bellevue, residents in Hermitage won’t hear their sirens going off.
The city said it has money set aside for this upgrade, but still need more. It is working on a solution to fund the rest of the upgrades now.
