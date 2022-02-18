NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We are learning more about potential plans for a brand-new Titans stadium. While the news is exciting for many, some Nashvillians worry about how a project of this scale could impact things like your rent. The new stadium would be part of a bigger plan to develop the East Bank area that some city council members said will create jobs and opportunities. However, some in the area want to make sure that a project of this scale doesn't price them out of the neighborhood.

Mayor announces plans for north-south boulevard along East Bank Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Monday that the Greater Nashville Regional Council had approved a partnership between Nashville and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to construct a north-sound boulevard on the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

A brand-new, state of the art stadium for the Tennessee Titans is a real possibility. Council Member Brett Withers, who represents the area, said it is possible the new stadium could be built in the lot across from the current one, away from the river and closer to the interstate.

"It is much easier to develop a riverfront neighborhood if we can have 24-7 uses along the riverfront instead of having a large stadium only used a certain number of days a year," Withers said

Withers said once the new stadium is built, which he thinks would take at least a few years and cost more than $1 billion, the old one would be torn down and repurposed into residential space and more, envisioning it to be like Wrigleyville in Chicago.

However, not everyone is on board.

"Some people can't even afford to go to the games," Nathaniel Carter with Stand Up Nashville said."

Carter said he worries about a project like this jacking up rent in the surrounding areas, forcing current residents out. Carter said that's already happened to some of his family who were leaving near the East Bank.

“There is a lot of people on fixed income being pushed out," Carter said. I got a grandma on a fixed income. I know she couldn’t afford $1,700 in rent.”

Withers said he can't do much about rising rent prices, but he said there will be at least some affordable housing built within the East Bank development.

“I think most people are excited about development to happen, they just want to make sure it really benefits people who live here today and the city long term.”

So who would pay for it? Withers said the Sports Authority would issue bonds, but Withers said those would be repaid through sales tax generated on the new campus.