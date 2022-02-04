NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville officials investigate traffic flow and plan changes at Edwin Warner Park entrance after a deadly crash.

You might notice some changes to a popular Nashville park soon. It's a story News4 first brought you last year after a man died trying to make a left turn into Edwin Warner Park.

No matter the weather, some locals such as David and Carolyn Warren will find out at Edwin Warner Park.

Outside the park, near the stone column gates, traffic can be dangerous," Carolyn Warren said. "Leaving, when we're trying to leave, you do have a lot of traffic coming toward you."

Turning into the park means you must take a chance on traffic coming behind the hill. Metro Police said that's why one 65-year-old man lost his life last year.

"We don't want to not respond when there's been a loss of life," Angie Henderson, Metro Councilmember for District 34, explained.

The park is in Henderson's district. Last year's death is one reason she says the Nashville Department of Transportation is studying traffic at the entrance.

"The traffic patterns, the turning patterns, and counting and seeing very specifically and technically what transpires there," Henderson says.

The cameras track every car that goes past the park and find when traffic is busiest on warm days and colder days.

"What they are going to design for is the busy Saturday," Henderson explains. "So, they are going to make sure they don't get a short window of time that is representative of the use there."

Henderson said NDOT is done gathering data and will look for short-term improvements at the entrance. They will also look to move the main entrance to a three-way intersection down the road.