A group of drivers pulled up to find a car in flames and a man trapped inside. They knew exactly what they had to do.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, James Checchia Jr. was driving on Cleburne Road in Spring Hill when he drove off the road, overcorrected and drove head on into a dump truck.
Spring Hill city inspector Chris Crumley jumped out to help and was quickly joined by three truck drivers and County Commissioner Gwynne Evans.
"The car's on fire," said Spring Hill fire chief Terry Hood. "The door was jammed. They couldn't get the door open. One gentleman threw his blanket over the fire to keep it from getting to the patient."
Hood said the bystanders thought quick and linked a chain from the jammed door of the SUV to a dump truck and pulled the door off.
"They're working through flames to get this gentleman out," said Hood. "What they did was truly heroic in saving this man's life."
Hood said the driver had a medical emergency before the crash. He was flown to Vanderbilt with serious but not life threatening injuries.
Hood said what happened, the way people jumped in to help, makes him proud of his community.
"Their quick thinking saved a man's life," said Hood. "There's no doubt in my mind."
