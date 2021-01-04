NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today city officials will turn their attention underground to evaluate the extent of damage done by the bombing on Second Avenue North.
Officials with Metro Water are concerned that portions of Nashville's underground sewer infrastructure — made up of a combination of clay and concrete pipes — may have failed from the impact of the blast.
Some of the clay pipes date back to 1903, while some of the pipes' material remains unknown.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. a contractor will use special CCTV equipment to inspect the underground sewer infrastructure between Union Street to Broadway and Fourth Avenue North to the Cumberland River.
Officials with Metro Water expect the process to be quite large and said it could possibly expand outside of the immediate explosion area.
The inspection will allow Metro Water to assess the extent of any damage to the sewer lines and strategize repairs or replacement to the system as needed.
