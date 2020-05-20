MURFREESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - The city of Murfreesboro confirmed on Wednesday that one of their city employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The City Golf Department employee is in good condition and is isolated to prevent the spread to others, according to the city.
The individual began noticing mild symptoms on Saturday when they were last at work. Anyone working directly within the area of this individual is also being isolated at this time while the business is being deep cleaned.
The City of Murfreesboro is taking all necessary actions to further protect the health and safety of our workforce by taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among employees.
The City of Murfreesboro encouraging sick employees to stay home, increasing the frequency of cleaning facilities, limiting large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, and encouraging wearing masks and social distancing and other preventive measures.
For information specifically pertaining to the City of Murfreesboro, including news releases and video announcements, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.