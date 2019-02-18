A Springfield city employee is suing the city over his co-workers.
Jordan Dickerson claims he’s the victim of a list of discriminatory acts.
He claims his coworkers put a rope around his neck, would break into his work locker and would refer to him as names with expletives in text messages to exclude him from work events.
The city is not denying the incident happened.
The city admits there was one racially charged message sent from man to two coworkers. It was immediately investigated by the city and everyone involved was punished.
The city said all other claims, like the rope, calling the man a monkey and breaking into his locker are all made up.
Dickerson is suing the city for $500,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.