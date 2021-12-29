NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Helping Nashville minority owned businesses keep their doors open and pushing for economic development on Jefferson Street is what some council members want to do. They've requested $70 million dollars from the city’s American Rescue Plan Fund.

The owner of Seafood Sensations, Darren Morgan, said the proposed money could mean the survival of his restaurant and he’s glad to see that’s something Nashville council members care about.

“We still have a long way to go. Who knows what’s going to happen within the next couple months with this new variant coming out,” Morgan said.

Some who clamor for seafood stop at seafood spot on Jefferson Street. Morgan said he has been in business in the Nashville area for 10 years and has also felt the pains of the pandemic.

“As far as on sales, we lost over 70 percent; over 70 to 80 percent of sales due to Covid. We were shut down for several months. It’s just been tough. By the grace of God we’re still here,” Morgan said.

And that’s why news of some city councilmembers looking to financially help minority owned businesses like Morgan’s, keeps him encouraged.

“Help pay the bills; Definitely help pay the bills. Higher more employees. Advertise more. All around it would help the business” Morgan said.

“That’s a big step in the right direction. Hopefully we can get that bill and get that money on Jefferson Street, and maybe my business can survive,” he added.

Councilwoman Kyonzte Toombs put forth the resolution requesting $70 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Fund.

Councilmember Sharon Hurt said the money will basically do two things, spur growth on Jefferson Street and North Nashville area, and also stabilize and sustain minority owned businesses that have been impacted by Covid.

City pulls funds from proposed Jefferson Street project The city has agreed to pull millions of dollars out of the Jefferson Street project slated for north Nashville.

“Jefferson Street is; a lot has changed. New houses coming in, new people coming in. Some people are against change but I think change is great. You just have to look out for the little man in here. 20, 30 years,” Morgan said.

But even with the good news of possible help from the city, Morgan just hopes it trickles down to businesses and people who desperately need it the most.

“That’s the key, where is the money going to go? who is going to get the money? how much red tape before a business like mine and other businesses on Jefferson Street, what kind of red tape do we need to go through to get this money,” Morgan said

Council member Sharon Hurt said when the resolution passes, part of the plan is to work with the director of economic and community development, outline a plan to make sure funds are distributed to the businesses who need them the most.