NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville School of the Arts could be moving to a new building if Metro Council votes to buy land on Rolling Mill Hill.
The property is at 88 Hermitage Ave. where the state’s vocational rehabilitation program used to be.
Metro expects to pay no more than $11.3 million for the property.
There will be a public hearing at Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting about the purchase.
The Nashville School of the Arts is currently located on Foster Avenue on the former Tennessee Preparatory School campus.
