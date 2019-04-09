Nashville is looking into building affordable housing on top of Music City Central, the city’s downtown bus station.
News4 has learned the city is exploring adding 250 or more apartments above the bus station.
The apartments would be for workforce housing.
The city is studying if the current structure, which includes a parking garage, is strong enough for additional construction and whether it makes sense financially.
