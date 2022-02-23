NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A small group of private citizens is suing the Tennessee Republicans over the recent redistricting lines, according to the TNDP which is paying for the lawsuit and associated costs.
“Tennesseans should pick their own representatives and not the other way around. From the very beginning, we doubted that the Tennessee redistricting process would be open and fair. Unfortunately, Republicans also violated the law while gerrymandering our state. We’re proud to be supporting these individuals in their efforts to ensure equal representation for every Tennessean,” Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair said.
