SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Authorities say citizens helped locate two girls who apparently ran away from school on Thursday afternoon.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department said Tabitha Beauchamp and Alexandra Sandlin, both age 12, ran away from Rock Springs Middle School. The girls were last seen around 3 p.m.
The two of them were later found around 8:40 p.m. in a drainage area on Montgomery way.
Officials say deputies and K9s searched for the students, as well as a drone.
