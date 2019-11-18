NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Citing high levels of stress, Executive Director of Nashville's Community Oversight Board William Weeden announced he was resigning Monday.
WPLN was first to report the story.
News4 confirmed Weeden's resignation with a member of the board. Weeden could not be reached for comment.
“Mr. Weeden’s decision to resign and end his service in such an abrupt manner is both startling and disappointing, but it will no way disrupt our process,” said Board Chair Ashlee Davis in a press release. “The indispensable work of the COB and MNCO staff will continue to move forward because the city and communities of Nashville have that expectation and we all remain committed to this work. We have made incredible progress over the last year, and I look forward to continuing this work as we move forward.”
Assistant Executive Director Jill Fitcheard will take over as Interim Executive Director, while the Board and Metro HR work on selecting the next Executive Director.
Weeden was appointed as executive director in April. He is a lawyer and previously worked as the Deputy Chief Administrator with the Independent Police Review Authority, an oversight board that investigates allegations of misconduct with the Chicago Police Department. In a press release issued Monday night, Oversight Board Community Liaison Brensey Thompson said Weeden is planning on moving back to Chicago.
Also on Monday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that the COB and the Metro Police Department plan to negotiate a memorandum of understanding that will lay out how the board and police department share information.
The next Community Oversight Board meeting is November 20.
