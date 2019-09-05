MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man landed his private helicopter in a Mt. Juliet parking lot Thursday morning. Police tell News4 the pilot was taking his dog to the vet due to a "medical emergency."
The man landed in the parking lot of the Goodwill off Providence Pkwy just before 10:00 a.m. He took his dog to a nearby vet.
Mt. Juliet Police responded to the scene. They notified the FAA, who is investigating the incident. It is unclear if any charges have been filed at this time.
Police say the man flew the helicopter back home. His dog is okay.
