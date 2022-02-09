NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Philanthropist Machenzie Scoot donated $2.5 million to Communities In Schools of Tennessee last week.
CIS of Tennessee, an affiliate of the national organization working to ensure every student, regardless of race, zip code, or history of marginalization, has what they need to succeed in school and beyond, announced the unprecedented gift. CIS said it is part of a $133.5 million donation from Scott to 40 affiliates of CIS Network.
“This is an exciting day for students across Tennessee, and we are beyond grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her generosity and belief in our mission,” said Samantha Wigand, CEO of CIS of Tennessee. “As schools and students look to recover from pandemic disruptions, this funding underscores the importance of pairing academic interventions with community support services and allows CIS of Tennessee to accelerate our work to provide every student with the support they need to stay in school and achieve in life.”
CIS school-based staff work to help students navigate issues and move beyond barriers in the classroom, home, and community. The organization coordinates with school and local service providers to meet the needs of students and families and provide critical resources, like food, housing, healthcare, counseling, access to remote technology, and more.
CIS currently serves students at 40 schools in Davidson, 15 rural counties across the state, and 21 schools in and around the Greater Memphis area.
“This gift is a tremendous, unique opportunity to expand our impact across Tennessee, and the Board is developing a plan that will allow us to do that in a sustainable way,” said CIS of Tennessee Board Chair Rick Martin. “But it does not change the reality of the long, hard road ahead for students who have lost so much over the last two years, both in and outside of the classroom. They need our – and the entire community’s – continued support.”
