FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - It was a feline fiesta for some cats at the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
This was the second year for the Cinco de Meow celebration. It was full of all things feline.
The event helps raise money for foster cats and kittens.
The shelter takes in around 300 cats each month during the summer.
Organizers said it’s also an educational opportunity because people often misunderstand cat behavior.
“Our goal is to help educate folks in a fun way,” said Penny Adams, community outreach assistant, Williamson County Animal Control. “They might have a cat at home that is being a little naughty or might not be doing things they should. We want to help find solutions so they don’t end up here at the center.”
Organizers said they want to help you out.
If you currently have a cat as part of your family, the Williamson County Animal Shelter is offering free spaying and neutering.
