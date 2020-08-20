NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Earlier this year we heard about murder hornets, and pretty soon you might start hearing about the cicada killer wasp.
Don't be scared though, experts say these insects aren't as dangerous as they sound.
“It’s a big wasp, much larger than our common wasp," said UT Professor Dr. Frank Hale, "The abdomen is bigger, it has a much bigger abdomen. It has dark fans on the abdomen. The wings seem to be a bit of a smokey color."
These insects are not uncommon in Middle Tennessee.
"You’ll see them in shrubbery, they like to sometimes climb up into shrubbery and slide down with the cicada into the soil but you can see them anywhere outside," Dr. Hale said.
While they look and sound scary, the cicada killer wasp generally isn't interested in humans - only cicadas.
"Sometimes the males will get up in your face and look right at you," Hale said. "They sort of just hover but they don't have a stinger. Only female wasps and bees have stingers, so they're completely harmless."
If you see this type of wasp in your neighborhood, experts say there's no need to get out the insecticide.
"Just leave them. Show them to the kids," Dr. Hale said. "It's a good way to teach kids they don't have to be afraid of everything."
Dr. Hale says it's extremely rare to get stung by one of these wasps. Some people who get stung experience shortness of breath or swelling. If that happens call 911.
