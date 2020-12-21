NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Churches are grappling with Gov. Bill Lee’s orders on Monday on whether or not to hold services on Christmas Eve.
The executive order asking people to limit social gatherings comes just days away from the holiday when most churches would gather with hundreds of people in large services to celebrate.
While Lee’s order to limit social gathering do not include churches, doctors are begging some houses of worship to reconsider.
“This virus tends to be transmitted by people who feel well and look well and don’t know they are infected,” said Dr. David Aronoff, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “This is a holiday season where people really should stay at home and avoid gathering whether that’s in a church or synagogue or temple or in a restaurant on in a bar.”
News4 spoke with pastors and administrative staff of several Middle Tennessee churches about their plans and if they were altering their services because of the order. Some told News4 they were pressing on as planned.
“We figure if people don’t feel good or if they’re not comfortable, they can stay home. We’ve never really fed into a lot of the fear and things like that on Sundays,” said Greg Locke, pastor at Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet. “It’s really anti of who are to close down. We want to be a hope center.”
Locke said his church plans to still meet on Christmas Eve. He said his church has used the holiday to focus on helping people in the community in need.
He said it’s still his right under the first amendment to meet.
Many other churches are going on with their services as well. Others who spoke with News4 said the Governor’s order had them reconsidering formats or even considered canceling their services.
“Every pastor is going to have to make his own decision as to what he and his elder team are going to do as far as moving forward with their church,” said Locke.
Dale Robble, pastor of Highland Park Church in West Nashville, said his church is keeping Christmas Even to streaming online like the church has been doing most of the year to keep families home.
Robble said it was especially important to him this year because holidays can see so many visitors, he didn’t want to be responsible for spreading the virus.
