As the 'Stay At Home' order expires for much of Tennessee, large gathering spaces are back to the drawing board as the look forward to a new normal.
On the final day of the order, church parking lots across Middle Tennessee were empty. People gathered virtually instead.
"It's been a season of uneasiness," Robby Gallaty, Senior Pastor at Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, said.
"When you go to a concert at the Ryman, that's when you can come to Long Hollow," he joked.
They've developed a gradual plan in line with the governor's to return to their 2,700+ Sunday gatherings.
"We don't feel the rush to come back for a scenario that's very different than people are used to."
Lead pastor at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Jeff Simmons, echoed his sentiments.
"We are going to be patient, take our time."
He is patient, but eager.
"I can't wait to be all back together. I'm thankful for technology and thankful for this time, because God is working in a mighty way, but there is something missing."
On the road back to normalcy, church-goers are finding a new normal.
"I think we really have to be prepared to really have a hybrid approach," Gallaty explained. "Some people will watch online, some people will be in person... The medium doesn't minimize the message."
"I think what Covid has showed us, is that people want hope," Simmons said. Gallaty agreed: with uneasiness has come a new appreciation. "We don't want to come back in lamentation, we want to come back in celebration."
