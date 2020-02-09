NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nobody was hurt after a car drove off the road and pushed parked cars into a church while in session.
According to witnesses at the scene, a car driven by an unidentified man came off the road between a steel power pole and some trees before striking multiple parked cars and pushing them into the Light Mission Pentecostal Church on W. Trinity Lane.
The man who caused the accident was taken to be evaluated at the hospital.
News4 is working to gather more information right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.