WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into an overturned church van crash on Interstate 840 near Highway 100 on Saturday afternoon.
According to TDOT, the incident happened around 6 p.m. Several people were on board the bus at the time, it is unclear the extent of their injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. -- A church bus crashed in Fairview today.
The bus overturned on State Route 840 and Highway 100 at around 6 p.m. Saturday. It reportedly had several occupants on board that were seriously injured.
The bus was from Dixie Hills Baptist Church.
FOX 17 News has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for information.
