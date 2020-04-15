NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While many are unable to work and supply in stores can at times be low, food banks and pantries are working harder to help more find a meal.
Olivet Baptist Church has been assisting the North Nashville and Madison communities for years in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.
The church's pastor, Rev. Michael Cousin Sr. says more than 400 families have come looking for help just in the last four weeks.
"A lot of people are out of work," said Rev. Cousin.
He says they see a lot of families on food stamps. On average between 50 to 90 families come each week.
"When we see people start lining up that’s when we get started to let them come on in," said Rev. Cousin.
The church is now taking extra precautions by pre-boxing foods to help different sizes of families. Individuals come in one at a time and the line keeps people six-feet apart. Volunteers are required to wear gloves and masks as well.
Rev. Cousin says he think churches and other distriubtion sites are helping keep lines at the food bank shorter.
"We trying to stay open we trying to serve the public and we’re trying to do it the safest way we can," he said.
If you need assistance, the church is able to assist Davidson County residents on Wednesday and Thursday at Olivet Baptist Church at 144 Ewing Lane in Nashville. The church is also asking for more volunteers and donations of gloves and masks.
